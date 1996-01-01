16. Endocrine System
Insulin operates by activating a receptor on the outside of the target cell. Based on your knowledge of hormone types, do you expect insulin to be an amino acid-based hormone or a steroid hormone, and why?
Amino acid-based because it cannot pass through the cell membrane of the target cell.
Steroid because it cannot pass through the cell membrane of the target cell.
Amino acid-based because it is not water-soluble.
Steroid because it is water-soluble.
