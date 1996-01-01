3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes competitive inhibition?
a) A competitive inhibitor binds to the substrate and inhibits it from binding to the active site of the enzyme.
b) A competitive inhibitor binds to a site other than the active site and inhibits the substrate from binding.
c) A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site and degrades the enzyme.
d) A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site of an enzyme and inhibits the substrate to bind.
A
A competitive inhibitor binds to the substrate and inhibits it from binding to the active site of the enzyme.
B
A competitive inhibitor binds to a site other than the active site and inhibits the substrate from binding.
C
A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site and degrades the enzyme.
D
A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site of an enzyme and inhibits the substrate to bind.
3181
2
Watch next
Master Enzyme Inhibition with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice