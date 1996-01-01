Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesEnzyme Inhibition
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

How does a noncompetitive inhibitor decrease the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?

a) By binding to the active site of the enzyme, thus preventing binding of the normal substrate.

b) By binding to an allosteric site, thus changing the shape of the active site of the enzyme.

c) By decreasing the free-energy change of the reaction catalyzed by the enzyme.

d) By binding to the substrate, thus changing its shape so that it no longer binds to the active site of the enzyme.

4424
4
5:03m

Watch next

Master Enzyme Inhibition with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
01:09
BioInteractive: Gleevec
Pearson
82
00:39
Animation: Enzymes: Noncompetitive Inhibition
Pearson
449
00:55
Animation: Enzymes: Competitive Inhibition
Pearson
465
02:35
A Level Biology "Non-Competitive Inhibitors"
Freesciencelessons
127
05:11
A Level Biology Revision "Competitive Inhibitors"
Freesciencelessons
170
02:43
Enzyme Inhibition IB Biology
Alex Lee
237
1
05:03
Enzyme Inhibition
Jason Amores Sumpter
971
17
02:43
Enzymes, Feedback Inhibition, and Allosteric Regulation
jaqscimedia
305
05:13
Enzyme Function and Inhibition
National Center for Case Study Teaching in Science
221