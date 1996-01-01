3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
Which of these statements about enzyme inhibitors is true?
A
A competitive inhibitor binds to the enzyme at a place that is separate from the active site.
B
A noncompetitive inhibitor does not change the shape of the active site.
C
When the product of an enzyme or an enzyme sequence acts as its inhibitor, this is known as positive feedback.
D
Inhibition of enzyme function by compounds that are not substrates is something that only occurs under controlled conditions in the laboratory.
E
The action of competitive inhibitors may be reversible or irreversible.
