Which of these mechanisms causes golgi tendon organs to start firing action potentials?
As the muscle contracts, collagen fibers 'squeeze' the nerve endings of the golgi tendon organ.
As the muscle relaxes, collagen fibers 'squeeze' the nerve endings of the golgi tendon organ.
As the muscle contracts, free nerve endings in the golgi tendon organ are compressed by muscle fibers.
As the muscle stretches, free nerve endings in the golgi tendon organ are compressed by muscle fibers.
