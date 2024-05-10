17. The Blood
Introduction To Blood
Problem 19.19a
Textbook Question
Which of the following antibodies does a person with type O+ blood have in his or her plasma?
a. Anti-A antibodies
b. Anti-B antibodies
c. Anti-Rh antibodies
d. Both a and b are correct.
e. All of the above
