17. Blood
Blood Types
1:58 minutes
Problem 22
A bone marrow biopsy of Mr. Lee, a man on long-term drug therapy, shows an abnormally high percentage of nonhematopoietic connective tissue. What condition does this indicate? If the symptoms are critical, what short-term and long-term treatments are indicated? Which treatment is he more likely to be given: infusion of whole blood or of packed red cells?
