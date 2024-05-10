17. The Blood
Mr. Reczkiewicz has blood type AB−. Which of the following blood types could be safely donated to Mr. Reczkiewicz, assuming he has had prior exposure to Rh+ blood? (Circle all that apply.)
a. Type O+
b. Type A−
c. Type B−
d. Type AB+
e. Type O−
