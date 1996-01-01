11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about graded potentials is FALSE?
A
Graded potentials act as short distance signals.
B
The magnitude of a graded potential is proportional to the magnitude of the stimulus.
C
Graded potentials occur mainly in axons.
D
Graded potentials can be depolarizing or hyperpolarizing.
15
Watch next
Master Graded and Action Potentials with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice