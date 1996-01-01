11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
___________ are all identical, whereas __________ can be larger or smaller depending on the level of stimulation.
Action potentials; graded potentials.
Graded potentials; action potentials.
Depolarizations; hyperpolarizations.
Repolarizations; depolarizations.
