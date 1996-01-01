3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
If muscle cells in the human body consume O2 faster than it can be supplied, which of the following is likely to result?
A
The muscle cells will have more trouble making enough ATP to meet their energy requirements.
B
The cells will not be able to carry out oxidative phosphorylation.
C
The cells will consume glucose at an increased rate.
D
Only the first two answers are correct.
E
The first three answers are correct.
519
Watch next
Master Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice