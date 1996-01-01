3. Energy & Cell Processes
Each ATP molecule contains about 1% of the amount of chemical energy available from the complete oxidation of a single glucose molecule. Cellular respiration produces about 32 ATP from one glucose molecule. What happens to the rest of the energy in glucose?
It is stored as fat.
It is used to make water from hydrogen ions and oxygen.
It is released as carbon dioxide and water.
It is converted to starch.
It is converted to heat.
