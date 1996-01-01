3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
During aerobic respiration, molecular oxygen (O2) is used for which of the following purposes?
A
At the end of glycolysis to oxidize pyruvate
B
At the end of the citric acid cycle to regenerate citric acid
C
Between glycolysis and the citric acid cycle to split a carbon from pyruvate, producing CO2
D
As a source of O2 in every reaction that produces CO2
E
At the end of the electron transport chain to accept electrons and form H2O
