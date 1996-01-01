3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A gram of fat oxidized by respiration produces approximately twice as much ATP as a gram of carbohydrate. Which of the following best explains this observation?
A
Fats are produced when cells take in more food than they need.
B
Fats are less soluble in water than sugars.
C
Fats do not form true macromolecules as sugars do.
D
Fats are closely related to lipid molecules, which are the basic building blocks of cellular membranes.
E
Fats are better electron donors to oxygen than are sugars.
640
Watch next
Master Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice