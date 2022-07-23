Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzymes Enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions in living organisms. They lower the activation energy required for reactions, allowing processes such as digestion and metabolism to occur more efficiently. Each enzyme is specific to a particular substrate, meaning it only catalyzes a specific reaction or type of reaction.

Catalysis Catalysis is the process by which a substance, known as a catalyst, increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. In biological systems, enzymes serve as catalysts, facilitating essential reactions that sustain life. This process is crucial for maintaining metabolic pathways and overall cellular function.