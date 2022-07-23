Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Kinetics Enzyme kinetics refers to the study of the rates of enzyme-catalyzed reactions. It involves understanding how various factors, such as substrate concentration and enzyme availability, influence the speed of a reaction. A decrease in enzyme concentration typically leads to a slower reaction rate, which can significantly impact the overall production of the final product in a multi-step pathway.

Rate-Limiting Step In a multi-step reaction pathway, the rate-limiting step is the slowest step that determines the overall rate of the reaction. If the second step is rate-limiting and the enzyme concentration for this step is decreased, it will slow down the entire pathway, leading to a reduced amount of product formed. Understanding which step is rate-limiting is crucial for predicting how changes in enzyme levels will affect product yield.