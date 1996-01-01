2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
For most atoms, when does the configuration of electrons make the atom unreactive?
When the atom has as many protons as neutrons
When the atom has moved all its electrons to its outermost shell
When the atom achieves a zero net charge
When the atom has eight electrons in its outermost shell
