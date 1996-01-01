So here we have an example problem that asks which of the following statements is false. And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, option A says that sends moses are unique and that they are the only fibrous joint that are anti arthros. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that we've only covered three types of fibrous joints and those are sutures, gums. And now Sindiso now recall that the sutures and gums are classified as sin arthrosis, meaning that they are still or stationary joints that essentially allow for no movement. They are immovable joints, but the most are the only fibrous joint in our lesson that are considered amphiarthrosis. And recall that the A in anti arthrosis can remind us of the A in a little movement or the A in average movement. And so amphiarthrosis allow for a little or slight movement. And so it uh option A is true, but because option A is true, it's not the false answer option that we're looking for. So for that reason, we can eliminate answer option A. Now moving on, option B says syndesmosis are composed of loose connective tissue to allow for free movement. However, recall from our previous lesson videos that fibrous joints usually are made of dense connective tissue, usually dense irregular connective tissue. And that is the case for these sends moses as well. They're not made of loose connective tissue, they're made of dense irregular connective tissue. And so for that reason, this makes answer option B false and because it is false, of course, this must mean that it is the false statement that we are looking for. So answer option B is going to be the correct answer for this problem. And so we can mark it as correct. And so now, uh let's take a look at option C and D just to be sure. Uh Option C says that syndesmosis are the only type of fibrous joint that can be found in the appendicular skeleton. Now recall that the other two types of fibrous joints, which again are the sutures which are found in the skull and the gums which are found in our gums in our mouth. Those are part of the axial skeleton. And so really the sins moses are the only uh type of fibers joint in our lesson that can be found in the appendicular skeleton. And so for that reason, option C is true. And again, because it's true, it's not a false statement that we're looking for. So we can eliminate answer option C. And then option D says that the connecting fibers of sins moses are generally longer than those in sutures. And so recall that in sutures, the bones of the skull are going to be really, really close together. So really, there's no need for the fibers to be very, very long if those bones are already really close together. Whereas in Moses, the bones are further apart and so longer fibers are needed. And also they tend to have more movement since they are anti arthrosis. And because uh they have more movement, they will need longer fibers as well. And so option D is also a true statement. And again, because it's a true statement, it's not the false answer option that we're looking for and we can cross it off. And so this year concludes this example problem and I'll see you all in our next video.

