So here we have an example problem that asks which of the following statements about the development of sutures and guo is true. And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, option A says that they both start off rigid at birth and remain that way throughout life. Now, of course, we know that this is not going to be true, especially if sutures, recall that the sutures of a young skull actually have bones that are more separated and over time, those su sutures are going to develop into synostosis where ossification of the dense irregular connective tissue occurs and that tissue is replaced with bone tissue to allow the bones of the skull to fuse together over time. And so they don't start off rigid, they actually become more rigid over time. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option A because it's not the best answer option. Now, option B says they both start off less developed at birth and continuously become more rigid throughout life. Now, this is going to be true of sutures but recall that with gums that at some point during youth, the gumbos actually completely deteriorate, which allows the baby teeth to fall out. And so they won't continuously become more rigid because at some point, they must deteriorate and become less rigid. And so option B is not going to be the best answer. Now, notice option C says gomphosis, unlike sutures break down completely during youth to allow shedding of baby teeth. And this is going to be the correct answer to this example problem so we can go ahead and highlight it and mark it as the correct answer. Now, option D says that sutures unlike gooses become weak and unstable in old age, but this is not going to be true. Recall that sutures will actually develop into synostosis where the bones of the skull actually fuse together and that dense irregular connective tissue is replaced with a tissue or bone tissue. And so that actually makes the uh sutures become stronger in older age. And so uh option D is not going to be the best answer. And so uh again, option C is the correct answer to this example. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts