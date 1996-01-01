In this video, we're going to talk about the third type of fibrous joint in our lesson, which is the syndesmosis in the plural form are the syndesmosis. And so these Sindiso are fibrous joints, connecting bones via these bundles or ligaments that are made of dense irregular connective tissue, which recalls the type of fibrous connective tissue that is characterized by these really densely packed protein fibers in the extracellular matrix with an irregular or a random protein fiber arrangement which allows them to resist forces in multiple directions. Now, the greater bone separation and the longer fibers of these sends moses actually allows for more mobility than the other two types of fibrous joints, the sutures and the gums. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that whereas the sutures and gumbos were both classified as sin arthrosis since they were still or stationary joints that essentially allowed for no movement and are generally considered immovable joints. Whereas the sendo moses because of their greater bone separation and longer fibers allowing for more mobility, they are always going to be classified as amphiarthrosis, which is why we have the symbol for anti arthrosis here. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that amphiarthrosis allow for a little movement or an average amount of movement if you will. And so notice that the symbol for anti arthrosis has one movement arrow going around it, which can hopefully help remind you that these sins moses are anti arthrosis that have a little or an average amount of movement. Now, interosseous membranes are also closely associated with these SSIs and these are very broad sheets of dense connective tissue, either dense, regular or dense, irregular connective tissue that are found between certain bones. And so let's take a look at our image down below where we can start to piece some of these ideas together. And so notice here in the middle, we have a person and we're focusing in on specific regions of their skeleton. And so notice on the left hand side, we're focusing in on the person's lower leg. And so you can see the tibia here and the fibula over here and notice that zooming in on the distal portion of the tibia and fibula, we can see that there is this send osmosis here connecting the tibia and fibula at the distal end. And so that is going to be a ligament made of dense irregular connective tissue. Now, you'll also notice that in between the tibula and the tibia and fibula is this broad sheet of dense connective tissue, the inter membrane. And so uh notice on the right hand side, we're focusing in on this person's forearm. And you can see the ulna here and the radius over here and notice that between the radius and the ulna is another interosseous membrane. However, notice that the protein fibers in the interosseous membrane between the illness and the radi are longer and broader fibers. Whereas the fibers in the in interosseous membrane between the tibia and fibula are shorter fibers. And so it's not quite as broad. And so the shorter fibers between the tibia amphibian fibula uh are not going to accommodate as much movement. And so this is going to allow for less movement, whereas the longer fibers that we can see here between the radius and the ulna are going to allow and accommodate more movement. And so this is why our forearms or partially why our forearms are having are able to have more movement and accommodate more movement than our lower leg. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on Cinda Moses and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other types of joints as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts