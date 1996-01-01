So here we have an example problem that says use the words in the word bank to fill in the blanks and complete the sentences that you can see down below right here. And so notice that we've got the word bank highlighted here and the words are ossify and movable, skull and protect. And so the first sentence here says that sutures allow for the blank to expand in youth. And so of course, this first blank here must be the word skull. And so it's true that sutures allow for the skull to expand in youth. And since we've used skull here for this first blank, we can go ahead and cross it off the list in the word bank. Now continuing the sentence here, it says sutures allow for the skull to expand in youth as they do not completely blank and fuse cranial bones together until brain development and growth are completely finished. Now, of course, the second blank here is going to be the term ossify, which means to form new bone tissue. And so it is true that the sutures do not completely ossify until brain development and growth are completely finished. And so because we've used ossify here, we can cross it off the list in the word bank above. Now, the next sentence says that their primary function is to blank the brain. Now, of course, the primary function of the skull is to protect the brain. And of course, the sutures which are a part of the skull are also going to help protect the brain. And so this next blank here is going to be the word protect. And so we can go ahead and cross off, protect from the list above. And then the last sentence says that they are able to do this because they are not because they are completely blank joints. And of course, the last term is immovable. And so recall that these sutures are going to be synarthroses, which means that they are considered immovable joints. So they do not allow for movement. And so uh recall that there is an inverse relationship between the mobility of a joint and the stability of the joint. And so because these sutures allow for no movement, they are immovable joints, this means that they allow for a great deal of stability and support and that's exactly what the skull needs in order to protect our brain. And so this here concludes this example and I'll see you all in our next video.

