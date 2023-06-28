Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzymes
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesEnzymes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question

Enzymes usually function best at an optimal pH and temperature. The following graph shows the effectiveness of two enzymes at various temperatures. (c) From what you know about enzyme structure, explain why the rate of the reaction catalyzed by enzyme A slows down at temperatures above 40°C (140°F).

