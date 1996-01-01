2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
Which of the following is not a property of water?
a. Water has a high heat capacity.
b. Water doesn't take heat with it when it evaporates.
c. Water is a polar solvent in which many solutes will dissolve.
d. Water serves as a cushion and lubricant in the body.
