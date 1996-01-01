Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsProperties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
Cohesive forces in liquid water occur when:

a) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

b) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other H atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

c) The atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.

d) None of the above are correct.

