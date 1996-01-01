2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Cohesive forces in liquid water occur when:
a) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
b) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other H atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
c) The atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
d) None of the above are correct.
