The ability of water molecules to form hydrogen bonds with other water molecules and water's ability to dissolve substances that have charges or partial charges are __________.
A
both caused by water's ability to form covalent bonds with hydrophobic substances
B
due to water's partial charges and low molecular mass, respectively
C
both caused by water's two electron shells
D
both caused by water's partial charges
