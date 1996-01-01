2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
Adhesion is best described as which of the following?
A property of water that helps moderate Earth's temperature
The process by which a crystalline lattice forms
The process that contributes to the transport of water and dissolved nutrients in plants by causing water molecules to tug on other water molecules
The clinging of one substance to another substance
