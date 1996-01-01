3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
In what way do kinetochore microtubules facilitate the process of splitting the sister chromatids?
A
a) They use motor proteins to hydrolyze the centromere at specific arginine residues.
B
They create tension by pulling toward opposite poles.
C
They slide past each other like actin microfilaments.
D
They phosphorylate the centromere, thereby changing its conformation.
1613
5
Watch next
Master Phases of Mitosis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice