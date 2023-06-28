Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
Problem 9
Textbook Question
VISUAL SKILLS The light micrograph shows dividing cells near the tip of an onion root. Identify a cell in each of the following stages: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Describe the major events occurring at each stage.

3:21m

