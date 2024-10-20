Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anaphase Anaphase is a stage in mitosis where sister chromatids are separated and pulled toward opposite poles of the cell. This process is crucial for ensuring that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes. During anaphase, the cohesin proteins that hold the sister chromatids together are cleaved, allowing them to move apart. Recommended video: 02:39 02:39 Anaphase

Kinetochore Microtubules Kinetochore microtubules are specialized structures that connect the spindle apparatus to the kinetochore, a protein complex assembled on the centromere of each chromosome. These microtubules play a vital role in chromosome movement during cell division by exerting forces that pull the chromatids apart. Their dynamic nature allows them to grow and shrink, facilitating the separation process. Recommended video: 03:20 03:20 Prometaphase