2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?
A
Contains DNA as the genetic material.
B
Contains a protective cell wall or cell membrane.
C
Contains a fluid-like portion called the cytoplasm.
D
Contains a nucleus that stores the genetic material.
2050
10
Watch next
Master Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice