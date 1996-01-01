2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
You isolate a cell with the following characteristics: (1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:
A
Bacterium.
B
Plant cell.
C
Animal cell.
D
Bacterial cell or a plant cell.
E
Plant cell or an animal cell.
