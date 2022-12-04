Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesGenetic Code
0:46 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

Researchers compared the amino acid sequences of the transport protein in zebrafish, puffer fish, mice, and humans. They found many stretches with identical sequences in all four species. Does this mean that the corresponding mRNA base sequences are also the same in these four species? Explain why or why not.

1:28m

