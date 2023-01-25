3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
1:56 minutes
Problem 10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
One of the possibilities considered about the genetic code was that the code was overlapping, meaning that a single base could be part of up to three codons. How many amino acids would be encoded in the sequence 5′-AUGUUACGGAAU-3′ by a non-overlapping and a maximally overlapping triplet code? a. 4 (non-overlapping) and 16 (overlapping) b. 4 and 12 c. 4 and 10 d. 12 and 4
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
249
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice