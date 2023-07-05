Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Cells
Cell Structure
Cell Structure & Theory
Problem 13
Textbook Question
If DNA has a sequence of AAA, then a segment of mRNA synthesized on it will have a sequence of a. TTT, b. UUU, c. GGG, d. CCC.
Verified Solution
