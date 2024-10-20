Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metabolic Pathway A metabolic pathway is a series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell, where substrates are converted into products through the action of enzymes. Each step in the pathway is catalyzed by a specific enzyme, which facilitates the transformation of substrates into intermediate compounds and ultimately into the final product. Understanding the sequence and function of these reactions is crucial for analyzing the effects of mutations on metabolic processes. Recommended video: 02:17 02:17 Introduction to Metabolism

Enzyme Function and Mutations Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy required. A mutation that renders an enzyme nonfunctional can disrupt the entire metabolic pathway, leading to the accumulation of substrates that precede the blocked reaction. In this case, if enzyme C is nonfunctional, the substrate immediately before it in the pathway will accumulate, as it cannot be converted into the next product. Recommended video: 02:32 02:32 Functions of Enzymes