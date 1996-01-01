2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Enzyme molecules require a specific shape to perform their catalytic function. Which of the following might alter the shape of an enzymatic protein?
Denaturing the protein
A change in salt concentrations or pH
Heating the protein
Treating the protein with a chemical that breaks hydrogen bonds
All of the listed responses are correct.
