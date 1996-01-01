2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The peptide bond is __________.
A
a hydrogen bond joining amino acids together to form a polypeptide
B
a covalent bond joining simple sugars together to form a polypeptide
C
a hydrogen bond joining nucleotides together to form a nucleic acid
D
a covalent bond joining nucleotides together to form a nucleic acid
E
a covalent bond joining amino acids together to form a polypeptide
331
Watch next
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice