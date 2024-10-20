Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons and Amino Acids Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. In the genetic code, there are 64 possible codons (4 nucleotides raised to the power of 3), which allows for redundancy, meaning multiple codons can code for the same amino acid. This redundancy can help mitigate the effects of mutations, as not all changes in the DNA sequence will necessarily alter the resulting protein.

Redundancy in the Genetic Code The genetic code's redundancy refers to the phenomenon where multiple codons can specify the same amino acid. This feature provides a buffer against mutations, as changes in the DNA sequence may not always lead to changes in the protein produced. For example, if a mutation occurs in a codon that codes for an amino acid, the presence of alternative codons for that same amino acid can help maintain the integrity of protein function.