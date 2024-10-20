Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metabolic Pathway A metabolic pathway is a series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell, where substrates are converted into products through the action of enzymes. Each step in the pathway is catalyzed by a specific enzyme, which facilitates the transformation of substrates into intermediate compounds and ultimately into the final product. Understanding the flow of substrates and the role of enzymes is crucial for analyzing how metabolic processes function and how they can be disrupted in mutant strains.

Enzyme Function and Mutations Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur. In the context of mutations, a change in the enzyme's structure can lead to a loss of function or altered activity, affecting the metabolic pathway. In this scenario, identifying which enzyme is affected by the mutation involves understanding the specific role of each enzyme in the pathway and how the absence of certain substrates impacts the overall metabolic function.