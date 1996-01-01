2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
Which if the following defines the term evaporation?
a) The conversion of a liquid into a vapor.
b) The conversion of a solid into a vapor.
c) The conversion of a vapor into a liquid.
d) The conversion of a vapor into a solid.
