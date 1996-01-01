2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
Imagine that organisms consisted of 70–95% alcohol instead of 70–95% water. Alcohol's specific heat is about half that of water. How would living things be different?
Organisms would be able to live in a much wider range of temperatures.
Living organisms would have to be much smaller.
Warm-blooded organisms would require less insulation such as fur or feathers.
Systems for temperature regulation would have to be much more efficient.
