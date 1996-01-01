2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
Choose the correct statement: Liquid water ________.
a) Is less dense than ice.
b) Has a lower specific heat than most other molecules.
c) Has a higher heat of vaporization than most other molecules.
d) Is nonpolar.
A
Is less dense than ice.
B
Has a lower specific heat than most other molecules.
C
Has a higher heat of vaporization than most other molecules.
D
Is nonpolar.
