2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
Which of the following is due to the high specific heat of water?
a) Oil does not mix with water.
b) A lake heats up more slowly than the surrounding environment.
c) The high surface tension of water.
d) Sugar dissolves in hot tea faster than in iced tea.
