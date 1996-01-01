4. Tissues & Histology
Classes of Connective Tissue
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following types of connective tissue with their correct location(s).
____Hyaline cartilage
____Elastic cartilage
____Smooth muscle
____Dense irregular connective tissue
____Fibrocartilage
____Cardiac muscle
____Dense regular elastic tissue
____Reticular connective tissue
a. Dermis, surrounding joints, organs
b. Most hollow organs, eye, skin
c. Large arteries, certain ligaments
d. Ear and epiglottis
e. Lymph nodes, spleen, liver
f. Freely moveable joints
g. Intervertebral discs, knee joint
h. Heart
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Grouping Connective Tissues with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice