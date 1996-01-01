2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
What do cohesion, surface tension, and adhesion have in common with reference to water?
A
All are results of the structure of the hydrogen atom.
B
All are produced by covalent bonding.
C
All have to do with ionic interactions.
D
All are properties related to hydrogen bonding.
