2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
1:16 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Water has a high heat-absorbing capacity because . a. the sun's rays penetrate to the bottom of bodies of water, mainly heating the bottom surface; b. the strong covalent bonds that hold individual water molecules together require large inputs of heat to break; c. it has the ability to dissolve many heat-resistant solutes; d. initial energy inputs are first used to break hydrogen bonds between water molecules and only after these are broken, to raise the temperature; e. all of the above are true
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
217
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Properties of Water- Thermal with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice