2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
1:16 minutes
Problem 3
Water has a high heat-absorbing capacity because                   . a. the sun's rays penetrate to the bottom of bodies of water, mainly heating the bottom surface; b. the strong covalent bonds that hold individual water molecules together require large inputs of heat to break; c. it has the ability to dissolve many heat-resistant solutes; d. initial energy inputs are first used to break hydrogen bonds between water molecules and only after these are broken, to raise the temperature; e. all of the above are true

Verified Solution
1m
4:07m

