2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
3:29 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A slice of pizza has 500 kcal. If we could burn the pizza and use all the heat to warm a 50-L container of cold water, what would be the approximate increase in the temperature of the water? (Note: A liter of cold water weighs about 1 kg.) a. 50°C b. 5°C c. 100°C d. 10°C
Verified Solution
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
362
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Properties of Water- Thermal with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice