If water were not a polar molecule, how would the effects of climatic warming differ from those currently observed or predicted to occur in the future?
If water molecules were nonpolar, then water vapor would be less effective as a greenhouse gas, and the effects of global warming would be less extreme.
The effects would be worse because a loss of the polar molecular structure would lead to a greater amount of heat absorbed by water molecules and, thus, an increase in its specific heat.
If water were nonpolar, the effects on global warming would be only slightly worse because there are other polar molecules that can moderate climate as water does.
The effects would be drastically worse because the loss of the polar nature of water would greatly reduce its specific heat and its ability to moderate temperature.
