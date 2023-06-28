Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
Problem 10
Textbook Question

From what you have learned about water, why do coastal regions tend to have milder climates with cooler summers and warmer winters than do inland areas at the same latitude?

Verified Solution
1