Step 1: Begin by understanding the key terms provided in the problem. 'Filtered' refers to substances that pass from the blood into the tubular fluid during the process of filtration in the kidneys. 'Reabsorbed' refers to substances that move from the tubular fluid back into the blood. 'Secreted' refers to substances actively transported from the blood into the tubular fluid. 'Excreted' refers to substances that are eliminated from the body in urine.